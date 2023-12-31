Minimum Wage Increases in Half of U.S. States in 2024

Minimum-wage workers in half of the country will see their pay go up in 2024 — but it likely won’t be enough to keep up with the cost of living. Minimum-wage increases will go into effect in 22 states on Jan. 1, and three additional states will raise their minimum wage later in the year: Nevada and Oregon on July 1, and Florida on Sept. 30. These increases range from 23 cents to $2, putting the new state minimum wages in the range of $10.30 to $16.28.

Washington state will have the highest minimum wage in the U.S. in 2024 at $16.28 an hour, followed by California at $16. In addition to the state increases, workers in almost 40 counties and metropolitan areas will see raises that will put their minimum hourly pay higher than their state’s minimum wage. Denver, for example, is raising its minimum wage to $18.29 an hour, higher than Colorado’s new minimum of $14.42 an hour. The Seattle suburb of Tukwila, Wash., is mandating that larger employers pay workers at least $20.29 an hour and that medium-size employers pay at least $18.29 — higher than the state’s new $16.28 minimum





