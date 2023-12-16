Woman claims mother with dementia scammed into financing solar panels

A woman believes her 86-year-old mother with dementia was the victim of a scam after signing up for a loan to finance $60,000 worth of solar panels, as the Biden administration faces questions from Congress about its support for the industry. 'It started out as a sales call where the salesman from the solar company came and just talked to her and said, 'We can set you up for solar. You'll be able to get it for practically nothing.

You'll be able to get a tax credit from both state and federal,'' Patsy Brownson told host Jesse Watters. ' we'll set up the solar panels and everything's great, and we'll make sure everything goes okay.' US MILITARY BASE'S GREEN ENERGY PROJECT WITH CCP TIES DISCONNECTED OVER NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS Brownson told Watters she later received an upsetting phone call from her mother, who had been left to foot a massive bill. 'I got a phone call from my mother, and she's absolutely panicked. She's crying. Basically, she got a letter from the funding company or the lending company saying, ‘Welcome aboar





