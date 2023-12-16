Congress Departs Without Ukraine Deal, Negotiations Continue

Congress was departing Washington on Thursday without a deal to pass wartime support for Ukraine, but Senate negotiators and President Joe Biden's administration were still racing to wrap up a finalizing a deal to place new restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border. The Senate planned to come back next week in hopes of passing the $110 billion Israel and other national security. But the House showed no sign of returning to push the legislation through the full Congress.

Lawmakers leaving the impasse unresolved through the holidays would mean the Biden administration would have to rely on a dwindling supply of funds for Ukraine





cbsaustin » / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Republican Representative George Santos Expelled from CongressGeorge Santos has been formally expelled from Congress due to criminal charges related to campaign fraud and ethics violations. This expulsion has implications for House Republicans' majority and offers an opportunity for New York Republicans to distance themselves from Santos' scandals.

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Kevin McCarthy to Leave Congress, Biden's Environmental Justice Spending Under ScrutinyKevin McCarthy announced his plan to leave Congress at the end of the year. President Biden's spending on environmental justice projects is being questioned. Hello headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-supported by facts and figures.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Congress Approves Temporary Government Funding PackageCongress gives final approval to a temporary government funding package, ending the threat of a government shutdown until after the holidays.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Abraham Lincoln's Duel and Current Congress ArgumentAfter challenging a committee witness to a fight at a hearing, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told CNN that “Abraham Lincoln challenged a guy to a sword fight.” Sort of; the other guy was the one who challenged Lincoln to a duel.

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Blonde Woman Does a Runner from Beauty Businesses Without PayingA striking blonde woman has caused a scandal in a sleepy market town - by doing a runner from a series of beauty businesses without paying for treatments.

Source: DailyMail - 🏆 86. / 68 Read more »

China's Vegetarian Cuisine: Meat-Like Ingredients Without the MeatIn China's vegetarian cuisine, some dishes include ingredients that look surprisingly like meat. But these aren't animal products at all—rather, they're most likely a soybean-based food, such as tofu, or they're made from gluten, also known as seitan (a moniker of Japanese origin that has become a common term for the ingredient), or in Chinese as mianjin. Seitan's stringy, chewy texture has made it a popular alternative to meats like chicken and duck, and a common addition to Chinese dishes like hot pot, stir fries, and stews

Source: SAVEURMAG - 🏆 115. / 63 Read more »