Interest Rates for Personal Loans Vary Based on Loan Term and Credit Score

Borrowers with good credit seeking personal loans during the past seven days prequalified for rates that were lower for 3-year loans and higher for 5-year loans when compared to fixed-rate loans for the seven days before. For borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used the Credible marketplace to select a lender between December 21 and December 27: Personal loans have become a popular way to consolidate debt and pay off credit card debt and other loans.

They can also be used to cover unexpected and emergency expenses like medical bills, take care of a major purchase, or fund home improvement projects. Personal loan interest rates decreased over the last seven days for 3-year personal loans, but jumped for 5-year personal loans. Three-year loan rates fell by 0.57 percentage points. Meanwhile, rates on 5-year loans increased by 0.20 percentage points. Interest rates for both loan terms remain significantly higher than they were this time last year. Still, borrowers can take advantage of interest savings with a 3- or 5-year personal loan right no





