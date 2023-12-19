Negotiations for San Diego's Sports Arena Remake Move Forward

The Midway Rising development team selected last year to remake San Diego's sports arena property in the Midway District has moved into the second leg of a negotiation period with the city that should, if all goes according to plan, culminate with a development deal by the end of 2024.

Monday, the city published what's called a notice of preparation, a document that invites the public and other agencies to help define the scope of what is studied in an environmental analysis of the proposed development. The release marks the official start of the environmental review process, as mandated by California's Environmental Quality Act, and is a precursor to finalizing ground lease terms. It also clarifies in greater detail the project components that will serve as the basis for the analysis. As such, the milestone reveals for the first time new project refinements the development team has made to its housing, commercial retail and park plan over the past 12 month





sdut » / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Annual Holiday Shows and New Additions in San DiegoA roundup of the annual shows playing through the holiday season in San Diego, including a production of Dickens' holiday tale at Cygnet Theatre.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Mike Shildt Joins San Diego Padres as Adviser in Player DevelopmentMike Shildt, who spent years with the St. Louis Cardinals, becomes an adviser for the San Diego Padres. He praises Chairman Peter Seidler for his genuine interest and regular meetings.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

UNLV Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Interviews for San Diego State Head Coach OpeningUNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is interviewed for the head football coach position at San Diego State. Marion's innovative 'Go-Go' offense has led UNLV to the brink of the Mountain West championship game.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Congress Departs Without Ukraine Deal, Negotiations ContinueCongress was departing Washington on Thursday without a deal to pass wartime support for Ukraine, but Senate negotiators and President Joe Biden's administration were still racing to wrap up a finalizing a deal to place new restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Successful Conclusion of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference in San FranciscoThe Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco has concluded successfully, with local officials and boosters expressing satisfaction with the event. Despite some protest disruptions and security restrictions, the conference unfolded seamlessly and showcased the city in the global spotlight. The weeklong gathering featured speeches by dignitaries, a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and a three-day gathering of business executives.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco's Transit Infrastructure Inadequate to Meet Current and Future NeedsUrban planners and transportation experts express the need to overhaul San Francisco's transit infrastructure to meet the city's current and future needs, which are increasingly challenged by climate change.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »