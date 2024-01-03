Galeon Introduces New Models with Drop-Down Balconies and 'Transformer' Furniture

Galeon’s three new models this year include the 440 Fly, which features the brand’s iconic drop-down balconies and ‘transformer’ furniture, as the Polish builder continues to maximise outdoor and indoor living space. The 440 Fly was one of two new Galeon Fly models released in 2023. Galeon has been building motor yachts in Gdansk since 1982 but only became a household name in the yachting world after the release of the 500 Fly designed by UK-based Tony Castro Yacht Design.

This still-iconic flybridge motor yacht pioneered the brand’s ‘beach mode’ – describing the open cockpit when both balconies are lowered – and other transformer-style features. The drop-down sides followed on other flybridge models including the 640 Fly, 400 Fly and former 460 Fly. Although they don’t appear on the 680 Fly and flagship 800 Fly, the ‘wings’ have been fitted on selected models from the builder’s other ranges, which include Skydeck (sportbridge), HTC (hard top coupe), HTS (hard top sport) and the dynamic new GTO (grand touring outboard) series





