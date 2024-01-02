San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte Charged with DWI

Seven months after he replaced a council member whose career was wrecked by a DWI incident, San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Whyte, 43, who represents District 10 on the Northeast Side, was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, the San Antonio Police Department said.

An officer in SAPD’s DWI unit pulled Whyte over after seeing him driving erratically in the eastbound lanes of the Northeast Loop 410 access road just south of San Antonio International Airport. Whyte was traveling 80 mph in a 65-mph zone and was drifting between lanes without signaling, the officer wrote in an affidavit. Whyte smelled strongly of alcohol, his eyes were “glassy” and “red,” and he swayed back and forth after getting out of his car, the affidavit says. When the officer asked if he had been drinking, Whyte replied, “I had a beer,” according to the affidavit. The councilman then said he’d had one drink at El Mirasol restaurant on Northwest Military Highway and a second at Myron’s Prime Steakhouse next door, the affidavit states





