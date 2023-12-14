San Antonio City Council to Use State Tax Revenue for Renovations

We’ve set a goal to raise $100,000 by Dec. 31 and we’ll need your help to do it. All new donations between now and the end of the year will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000. We’re on a mission to inform and connect all San Antonio residents with quality in-depth local news so they can better live their lives. This work matters, and the best part is that it’s made possible by the people we serve: our readers.

San Antonio City Council is expected to sign off on an agreement to use state tax revenue to fund renovations to the 30-year-old Alamodome and Henry B. González Convention Center. The City of San Antonio plans to join Fort Worth, Dallas and Houston in taking advantage of a little-used financing tool that allows cities to spend state tax money on downtown development projects benefiting tourism. San Antonio has designated the Alamodome and the Henry B. González Convention Center as renovation projects that would benefit from the money, and “This does not commit us to either project,” Chief Financial Officer Ben Gorzell told reporters Monday





SAReport » / 🏆 252. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego City Council Rejects Mayor's Housing Action PackageSan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's housing action package, which aimed to increase housing supply, was rejected by the city council. The package included proposals such as incentivizing off-campus student housing and eliminating parking requirements for certain projects.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego City Council Approves $12 Million Surveillance NetworkSan Diego's City Council has given final approval to a police surveillance network that will cost $12 million over the next five years. The network consists of 500 cameras equipped with license plate reader technology and will be installed in public places. The footage and data collected will be reviewed after serious crimes or incidents occur.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Marjorie Velázquez Loses City Council Seat Over Bruckner Housing Development VoteMarjorie Velázquez's vote for the Bruckner housing development led to her surprising defeat in the City Council elections. The move was seen as a betrayal by her constituents and resulted in a first-time Republican candidate winning the seat.

Source: NYMag - 🏆 111. / 63 Read more »

Seattle City Council Rejects Proposal to Use Funds for Homelessness ServicesThe Seattle City Council voted down an amended proposal to use $1.5 million for services to support people experiencing homelessness on Tuesday. Instead, the funds are now available for the original proposal to address gun violence through the technology, ShotSpotter.

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 271. / 63 Read more »

San Antonio Charter Review Commission to Determine Ballot PropositionsSan Antonio voters could be asked next fall to decide on longer terms for council members, new council districts, and pay for council members and the city manager. The specifics of these propositions will be sorted out by a newly reconstituted Charter Review Commission.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Los Angeles City Council Approves 4% Rent Increase for Rent-Stabilized UnitsThe Los Angeles City Council has approved a compromise proposal that will allow landlords to raise rents by 4% for rent-stabilized units next year, as the COVID-era freeze on rent increases is set to expire. The plan will only apply to units covered by the city's rent stabilization ordinance, which includes about three-quarters of all multifamily rental units in the city. The proposal still needs to be formally drafted and voted on before it is finalized.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »