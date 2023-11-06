San Marcos Gambusia Fish Declared Extinct

No one has reported seeing a San Marcos gambusia fish since Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” was at the top of the musical charts. This fall, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) decided that was long enough to wait to declare the 2-inch mosquito-eater officially extinct. Getting a species declared extinct, it turns out, is tough. In Texas and nationwide, there are many plant and animal species that haven’t been seen in decades but still have not been delisted.

Extinction questions involve a lot of science and, often, a lot of human emotions—especially when someone sights a plant or animal that was thought to be extinct. “You have these very hardened researchers literally shaking or breaking down into tears,” said Tania Homayoun, an ornithologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). “There’s a lot wrapped up in it when you let yourself process what that means, to be in the presence of something that is almost gone from the plane





TexasObserver » / 🏆 242. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Marcos officials address police operation at San Marcos apartment complexTenants are reacting after a 'criminal trespass' operation at a San Marcos apartment complex which led to two unrelated arrests and numerous orders for tenants

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

San Marcos officials address police operation at San Marcos apartment complexTenants are reacting after a 'criminal trespass' operation at a San Marcos apartment complex which led to two unrelated arrests and numerous orders for tenants

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

San Marcos fish among 21 species now extinct in the USThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that it is delisting the San Marcos gambusia and 20 other species from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

San Marcos to implement stage 3 drought restrictions despite recent rainsSAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos will be put under drought restrictions starting Sunday November 5, 2023.The City of San Marcos released an announcement stating t

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

2023 San Marcos Harvest FestSan Marcos Harvest FestSunday, Oct. 8, 2023 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.All along Via Vera Cruz between San Marcos Blvd and Grand Ave. San Marcos, CA 92078The 31th annual San Marcos Harvest Fest returns on Sunday, October 8, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. This lively community event will feature over 200 local businesses along with area artisans and crafters offering up great shopping! Guests will also enjoy a Wine, Rhythm & Brews Garden, delicious food, kids zone, and live entertainment on two stages.► Artisans

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Serax Fish & Fish Bottle by Paola Navone, 4 ColorsIf you’re lured by this herring-shaped bottle, it’s not just you. Turns out it’s been making waves all over Europe. Part of Serax’s Fish & Fish collection, it was designed by award-winning Italian artist Paola Navone (that explains it).

Source: Food52 - 🏆 113. / 63 Read more »