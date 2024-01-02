Gary Police Responded Nearly 400 Times to Crisis Center for Missing Persons and Runaways

Since 2012, Gary Police have responded nearly 400 times for reports of fights, disturbances, missing persons or runaways from the Crisis Center, a residential treatment facility for teens in Gary, Ind. – a months-long investigation by NBC 5 Investigates revealed. NBC 5 Investigates found nearly half of those calls for service – or more than 200 - were for missing persons or runaway teens, a figure authorities acknowledge is likely an undercount.

As part of our investigation, NBC 5 Investigates requested and reviewed 10 years’ worth of police runs to the facility as well as 911 audio and several hours’ worth of body camera footage since Gary Police began using the cameras this summer.Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyAnd the recordings themselves were telling - police can be heard voicing their frustrations on their body cameras – including one sergeant who called the Crisis Center “a pointless facility” and another officer who can be heard saying it was “roug





