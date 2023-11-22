Sam Altman's Return as OpenAI CEO: Cause for Concern or Petty Issue?

As a ChatGPT user, Sam Altman's return as CEO feels like good news. I don't have to worry about a mass exodus of OpenAI employees fleeing to Microsoft. Or about Microsoft suddenly controlling the entire future of ChatGPT. At the same time, I want to know exactly what prompted the OpenAI board to fire the well-liked CEO so suddenly that not even Microsoft got a proper warning. We need to know whether there's a real cause for concern about AI.

And if there is, we need to know what's being done to prevent this from ever happening again. Just as we need to know if something more petty was afoot here, and Altman's brief removal from his position has a simpler explanation. AI companies aren't like regular tech firms I wouldn't really care if Tim Cook had to quit Apple or the company fired him. I'd still know the company would continue creating the same products I'm used to. The next person in charge should keep adhering to Apple's core values and drive the company forward. Similarly, I'm certain that Satya Nadella's successor at Microsoft will continue to drive the software giant forward





