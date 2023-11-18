OpenAI Fires CEO and Founder Sam Altman

OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, fired its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, on Friday. His stunning departure sent shockwaves through the budding AI industry. The company, in a statement, said an internal investigation found that Altman was not always truthful with the board. “Mr.
Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company said in its statement. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.” OpenAI announced Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is chosen. In a tweet following the news, Altman said he “loved my time at openai.” ‘it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people,” he said. “will have more to say about what’s next late
