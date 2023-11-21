Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Willing to Return to OpenAI if Board Members Step Aside

Sam Altman’s surprise move to Microsoft after his shock firing at OpenAI isn’t a done deal. He and co-founder Greg Brockman are still willing to return to OpenAI if the remaining board members who fired him step aside, multiple sources tell The Verge.

The promised mass exodus of virtually every OpenAI employee — including board member and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who led the initial move to depose Altman! — means that there is more pressure on the board than ever, with only two of the three remaining members needing to flip. Altman posted on X that “we are all going to work together some way or other,” which we are told is meant to indicate that the fight continues. Altman, former president Brockman, and the company’s investors are still trying to find a graceful exit for the board, say multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation. The sources characterized the hiring announcement by Microsoft, which needed to have a resolution to the crisis before the stock market opened on Monday, as a “holding pattern.” A spokesperson for Microsoft declined to commen





verge » / 🏆 21. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman Following Internal InvestigationOpenAI announced the firing of its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, due to an internal investigation revealing his lack of candor with the board. The company has appointed an interim CEO until a permanent successor is chosen.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »

OpenAI Fires CEO and Founder Sam AltmanChatGPT parent company OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman after a review finds he was 'not consistently candid' with the board, the company says

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 43. / 55,44 Read more »

Sam Altman ousted as CEO of OpenAISam Altman has been pushed out of AI juggernaut Open AI after an internal review found he had not been “consistently candid” with his representations to the board. Cofounder Greg Brockman later resigned.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Raises Concerns About the Future of AIThe sudden firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about the future of advanced artificial intelligence and the confusion surrounding the startup's development of products.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72,072 Read more »

Sam Altman ousted as CEO of OpenAISam Altman has been pushed out of AI juggernaut Open AI after an internal review found he had not been “consistently candid” with his representations to the board. Cofounder Greg Brockman later resigned.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 266. / 26,25 Read more »

Sam Altman Says What OpenAI’s Secretly Working on Will Make Today’s AI Seem 'Quaint'Science and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 691. / 20,16 Read more »