Sam Altman ousted as CEO of OpenAI

Sam Altman has been ousted as CEO of OpenAI after the company’s board determined “he was not consistently candid in his communications.” Cofounder Greg Brockman later resigned. Sam Altman has been pushed out of AI juggernaut Open AI after an internal review found he had not been “consistently candid” with his representations to the board. “Mr.
Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company. OpenAI’s chief technology officer Mira Murati will take over as interim CEO. Cofounder Greg Brockman was to leave his role as chairman of the board and report to the CEO, but he, “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.” Later on Friday night, Brockman posted an account of the board’s actions on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitte
