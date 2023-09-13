ChatGPT Introduces Voice and Image Capabilities for Enhanced Interaction

ChatGPT is now equipped with new voice and image capabilities, allowing users to interact with the AI chatbot through speech and visuals. These features are currently available to paying ChatGPT Plus users. The voice chat feature has also been rolled out to all free users. This update expands the possibilities of what ChatGPT can do, including reading bedtime stories.





