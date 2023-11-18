OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman Following Internal Investigation

OpenAI, the organization behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, announced on Friday its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, was fired and will be departing the company, effective immediately. OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, fired its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, on Friday. His stunning departure sent shockwaves through the budding AI industry. The company, in a statement, said an internal investigation found that Altman was not always truthful with the board. "Mr.
Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," the company said in its statement. "The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI." OpenAI announced Mira Murati, the company's chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is chose
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: futurism - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: Slate - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: futurism - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: futurism - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: WSJ - 🏆 606. / 22,5 Read more »