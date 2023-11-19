OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Raises Concerns About the Future of AI

A wide swath of Silicon Valley has hitched its hopes and fortunes over the past few years to the kind of generative artificial intelligence technologies that OpenAI helped popularize. The future of advanced artificial intelligence has created controversy across the industry, and Altman has been a voice asking for regulation. OpenAI's unusual structure underscores the confusion current and potential customers might have about the startup's future developing products.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. Ushering a potential shift in the way people interact with computers via written prompts that can produce creative, seemingly human-like text. Had the late Steve Jobs acting as the company's esteemed figurehead, articulating the appeal of the iPhone and personal computers to the masses, so too did OpenAI have its own charismatic leader in Sam Altman. — at least for now — after his sudden firing on Friday, the Apple comparisons are flowing freely





