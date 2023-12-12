Pediatric Pneumonia Cases on the Rise: What Parents Need to Know

On Nov. 29, noting an “extremely high number of pediatric pneumonia cases being reported this fall season.” The average age of patients is 8 years old, and case numbers were high enough to meet the Ohio Department of Health’s definition of an outbreak, according to the advisory.Both organizations named mycoplasma pneumoniae as one cause of the infections. After navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, parents may be alarmed to hear of a new outbreak affecting kids.
Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections, also known as “walking pneumonia,” sound worrisome. But the pathogen isn’t a new one, and we have effective treatments to combat it. Here’s what parents need to know about this illness.is a bacteria that can cause upper or lower respiratory tract infections, including pneumonia. Pneumonia, which can have various causes, is an infection of the lungs. While we currently seem to be experiencing a spike in cases, the bacteria itself is not new. Unlike COVID-19, which was novel and affecting populations for the first time, mycoplasma is a bacteria that doctors have seen and treated befor
