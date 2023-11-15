Congenital Syphilis Cases on the Rise in the U.S., Particularly in the South

A disease among infants that experts say is preventable is quickly expanding in the U.S., particularly in the South. Little to no prenatal care, lack of testing for pregnant people and insufficient treatment of pregnant people with syphilis contributed to the increase. The CDC reported that more than 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in 2022, which is 10 times the number of cases recorded a decade prior. The South alone made up more than half of the year's total cases.

Some states in the South are warning their residents and looking into policy changes to combat the climbing congenital syphilis cases

