Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Launch Details

The trading card game Disney Lorcana is launching its new expansion, Rise of the Floodborn, during the 2023 holiday shopping season. Fans can pre-order starter decks and booster packs on the Ravensburger website.





ComicBook » / 🏆 672. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 Coolest New Disney Lorcana: Rise Of The Floodborn Cards Revealed (So Far)Many cards from the upcoming Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set have already been showcased, and some stand out as the must-haves.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn LaunchGet ready for a wild adventure as we are getting ready for the launch of Chapter Two of Ravensburger's hit Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana. Rise of the Floodborn is set to arrive on November 17 at Local Card Shops, with a wider General Public release through retail stores starting December 1.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Disney Lorcana: What Cards Are In Rise of the Floodborn Starter DecksDisney Lorcana adds two new Starter Decks with cards from Rise of the Floodborn.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 672. / 20,16 Read more »

Disney Lorcana: Every Amber Card in Rise of the FloodbornDisney Lorcana has revealed its full second set and we've got a look at all the Amber cards.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 672. / 20,16 Read more »

Disney Lorcana: Every Amethyst Card in Rise of the FloodbornDisney Lorcana's Amethyst cards add a new deck archetype to the game.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 672. / 20,16 Read more »

Disney Lorcana Debuts First Donald Duck Floodborn Card (Exclusive)ComicBook.com has your first look at a brand new Disney Lorcana card.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 672. / 20,16 Read more »