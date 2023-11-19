The Rise of Streaming Services and the Cost of Entertainment

In the past decade, streaming services have transformed from a luxury afforded by a select few cinephiles into the dominant future of the entertainment industry. Streaming has not only replaced cable, but it’s been replacing movie theaters too. There’s been a crackdown on mid-budget adult entertainment films that aren’t blockbusters because they’ve become more successful on streaming services than in theaters.
The failures of this summer's box office point to further depressions within the market. However, the popularity of the streaming method has led to monthly bills that are beginning to rival cable subscriptions or the cost of seeing multiple movies in theaters. Between Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, Shudder, and the Criterion Channel, viewers are having to pick and choose what new content they can check out based on the services they subscribe to. It’s why many consumers are turning to Tubi, which has been dubbed the “Free Netflix.
