Christmas Baby Names: From Jovie to Unique Options

Get the merry-and-bright treatment with a Christmas baby name that is perfect for this holly-jolly season. Whether you want an obvious holiday-themed name or one inspired by the meaning of Christmas, we've got you covered. From Jovie, meaning merry and cheerful, to other unique options, this list has it all.





