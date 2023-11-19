Hamas and Israeli forces clash in Gaza, hopes rise for a deal to free hostages

Hamas gunmen battled Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza's largest refugee camp on Sunday and at least 11 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli air strike on a house. U.S. mediators were close to a deal between Israel and Hamas to free hostages in exchange for a five-day pause in their war.





