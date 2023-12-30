Owner of Jim's Place nightclub in Arlington ready to retire after 33 years

After 33 years, the owner of Jim's Place nightclub in Arlington is looking forward to taking it easy. The nightclub has been a popular spot in the area for decades.





wjxt4 » / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Army to Remove Confederate Memorial from Arlington National CemeteryThe U.S. Army plans to remove a Confederate memorial from Arlington National Cemetery, defying congressional Republicans who have protested the move.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

San Francisco Store Owner Forced to Close Due to Rent IncreaseYaeko Yamashita, the owner of Laku store in San Francisco, has decided to close her business due to a rent increase and her age.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Federal Judge Rules Registration Process for Banned Guns Should Remain in PlaceA federal judge in southern Illinois ruled that the registration process for guns grandfathered in under the state’s ban on high-powered weapons should remain in place while litigation continues. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Thanks for the well-researched and well-written post!

Source: ChicagoBreaking - 🏆 521. / 51 Read more »

Christmas Boat Parade in Newport HarborThe Christmas Boat Parade will take place in Newport Harbor for five nights this week. It is open to anyone with a boat that can keep up with the 5 mph pace and free to watch for spectators. The parade will feature different grand marshals each night and will be followed by fireworks shows.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Tops Box Office with $21 MillionBeyoncé's concert film, 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,' opened in first place at the box office with $21 million in North American ticket sales. This is the first time in 20 years that a film has opened over $20 million on this weekend. Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced the film, which focuses on the tour for her Grammy-winning album. It debuted in theaters in the U.S., Canada, and international territories.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Costaleros Participate in Holy Week Procession in Spain“Costaleros”, who carry on their backs the portable dais platform which supports a statue of Jesus Christ of the “Padre Jesus Nazareno” brotherhood, participate in the holy week procession in Priego de Cordoba, southern Spain, Friday, April 7, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »