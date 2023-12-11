Christmas Boat Parade in Newport Harbor

Christmas Boat Parade will sail for five nights this week from Wednesday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 17, in Newport Harbor. It’s free to watch for anyone who can stake out a good spot to watch along the route — and it’s open to anyone with a boat that can keep up with the 5 mph pace. The parade starts at about 6:30 p.m. every night — but at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, the festivities will kick off with a fireworks show off the Newport Pier, and at 9 p.m. on Dec.
17, fireworks will close out the parade from Balboa Pier. Each night will honor different grand marshals, from Hallmark Channel Christmas movie actors to the Corona Del Mar High School drumline. You can find which grand marshals will be present at which nights. The Boat Parade has a sister event, The Ring of Lights, which is a home decorating contest for homes, businesses, and yacht clubs on the water. The judging for that contest takes place Monday, Dec. 11.and pay a $35 entrance fee. Participants in the The Ring of Lights have until noon on Friday, Dec. 8, t
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Dozens of Migrants Are Missing after a Boat Capsized off Yemen, Officials SayA migrant boat capsized off the coast of wartorn Yemen, leaving dozens of people, mostly from the Horn of Africa, missing, Yemeni officials said Monday.Khalid alSubeihi, an official with the Yemeni coast guard in the coastal city of Mocha, said the boat with 75 migrants on...
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »