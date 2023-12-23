Federal Judge Rules Registration Process for Banned Guns Should Remain in Place

A federal judge in southern Illinois ruled that the registration process for guns grandfathered in under the state’s ban on high-powered weapons should remain in place while litigation continues. Illinois residents have a little over a week to register their guns or accessories subject to the ban.





