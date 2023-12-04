Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Tops Box Office with $21 Million

Beyoncé's concert film, 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,' opened in first place at the box office with $21 million in North American ticket sales. This is the first time in 20 years that a film has opened over $20 million on this weekend. Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced the film, which focuses on the tour for her Grammy-winning album. It debuted in theaters in the U.S., Canada, and international territories.





