“Costaleros”, who carry on their backs the portable dais platform which supports a statue of Jesus Christ of the “Padre Jesus Nazareno” brotherhood, participate in the holy week procession in Priego de Cordoba, southern Spain, Friday, April 7, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week.





Shakira Faces Tax Evasion Charges in SpainColombian singer Shakira is facing tax evasion charges in Spain for allegedly owing millions of euros in unpaid taxes from 2012 to 2014. She is expected to stand trial beginning Nov. 20 to defend herself against the accusations. If found guilty, she could face years in prison and a hefty fine.

S&P 500 Futures Hold at 11-Week Highs as Investors Bet on Fed Rate CutsEarly Friday action in futures shows the S&P 500 SPX will hold at 11-week highs after rallying 12 of the last 14 sessions and taking its gains for November so far to 7.5%. Investors like the sight of the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y sliding about 60 basis points in just four weeks, as traders increase bets that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates by the middle of next year. That’s because recent data has pointed to easing inflation and slower economic growth. And, importantly, at the moment the stock market is happy that the latter is providing the former

Fantasy Suite Week on "The Golden Bachelor"Gerry has trouble focusing on his date with Theresa after the fantasy suite with Leslie on "The Golden Bachelor." It's Fantasy Suite Week on "The Golden Bachelor!" Gerry is in Costa Rica and planning on getting engaged to the second love of his life, but he still has to decide between Leslie and Theresa.

Tracking Money: A Week in the Life of a Scientific ResearcherA scientific researcher working in biotech shares her spending habits during a seven-day period, revealing her income, expenses, and financial decisions.

Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same weekThese restaurants failed their Nov. 6-12 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-up inspections are required.

APEC Economic Leaders' Week in San FranciscoThe APEC Economic Leaders' Week is taking place in San Francisco, bringing together world leaders for discussions and meetings. The city has implemented security measures, including exclusion zones, which have affected public transportation routes. In addition to the APEC events, there are also other events happening in the city, such as the San Francisco Coffee Festival and Restaurant Week.

