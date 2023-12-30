Israeli Leaders Advocate Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza Strip

Senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are again publicly advocating the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip. Their proposals are being presented as voluntary emigration schemes, in which Israel is merely playing the role of Good Samaritan, selflessly mediating with foreign governments to find new homes for destitute and desperate Palestinians. But it is ethnic cleansing all the same. Alarm bells should have started ringing in early November when U.S.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Western politicians began insisting there could be “no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.” Rather than rejecting any mass removal of Palestinians, Blinken and colleagues objected only to optically challenging expulsions at gunpoint. The option of “voluntary” displacement by leaving residents of the Gaza Strip with no choice but departure was pointedly left open. Ethnic cleansing, or “transfer” as it is known in Israeli parlance, has a long pedigree that goes back to the late-19nth-century beginnings of the Zionist movemen





commondreams » / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza Strip, Death Toll RisesIsrael intensifies its attacks on the Gaza Strip, causing a rise in the death toll. The United States and others call for more protection of Gaza civilians.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Israeli military's claim about Gaza hospital falls short of evidence, investigation findsA detailed investigation by The Washington Post has found that the evidence presented by the Israeli military to support its claim that Gaza's largest hospital was used as a Hamas command center is insufficient. U.S. President Joe Biden has not released any evidence to support the claim either.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Offensive in Gaza: One of the Deadliest and Most Destructive in HistoryExperts say that the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which has caused immense destruction and loss of life, is one of the deadliest and most destructive in history. The offensive has surpassed the destruction caused in Syria's Aleppo, Ukraine's Mariupol, and the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. The Israeli military has not provided much information about the types of bombs and artillery used, but experts believe that the majority of bombs dropped in Gaza are made in the U.S. These include powerful 'bunker-busters' that have caused significant casualties in densely populated areas. With the Palestinian death toll nearing 20,000, the international community is urging for a cease-fire.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Israeli military expands ground operations in GazaIsrael's military ordered more areas in and around Khan Younis to evacuate on Sunday, followed by heavy bombardment, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it asserts that leaders of the Hamas militant group are hiding.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Israeli military calls for mass evacuations in Gaza offensiveThe Israeli military renewed calls for mass evacuations in an area of the Gaza Strip where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Palestinians Celebrate by Destroyed Israeli Tank, Hamas Kidnaps Israeli CitizenPalestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the southern Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis. Hamas militants transport Yarden Bibas to Gaza after kidnapping him from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »