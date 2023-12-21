Israeli Offensive in Gaza: One of the Deadliest and Most Destructive in History

Experts say that the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which has caused immense destruction and loss of life, is one of the deadliest and most destructive in history. The offensive has surpassed the destruction caused in Syria's Aleppo, Ukraine's Mariupol, and the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. The Israeli military has not provided much information about the types of bombs and artillery used, but experts believe that the majority of bombs dropped in Gaza are made in the U.S.

These include powerful 'bunker-busters' that have caused significant casualties in densely populated areas. With the Palestinian death toll nearing 20,000, the international community is urging for a cease-fire





