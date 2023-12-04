Israeli military calls for mass evacuations in Gaza offensive

The Israeli military is calling for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis as it widens its ground offensive and bombards targets across the Gaza Strip. The offensive is aimed at eliminating Gaza's Hamas rulers and has already killed thousands of Palestinians and displaced over three-fourths of the territory's population.





