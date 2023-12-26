Israeli military's claim about Gaza hospital falls short of evidence, investigation finds

The Israeli military launched a deadly assault on Gaza's largest hospital last month on the grounds that the facility concealed a sprawling Hamas command center. But a detailed Washington Post investigation published Thursday found that the evidence Israel has presented in support of its claim 'falls short' of demonstrating that Hamas used the al-Shifa Hospital Complex for any significant military operations. U.S.

President Joe Biden, who repeated the Israeli government's claim about al-Shifa, has not released any evidence to support the assertions. 'The claims were remarkably specific—that five hospital buildings were directly involved in Hamas activities; that the buildings sat atop underground tunnels that were used by militants to direct rocket attacks and command fighters; and that the tunnels could be accessed from inside hospital wards,' the Post noted. But the newspaper's examination of material released by the Israel Defense Forces, satellite imagery, and open-source visuals did not turn up anything resembling the 'concrete evidence' that the IDF promised





