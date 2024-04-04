Oakland Athletics to play final season in Oakland before moving temporarily to West Sacramento

The Athletics are one step closer to their new home in Las Vegas , announcing Thursday that the franchise will play its final season in Oakland before moving temporarily to a minor league park in West Sacramento for the next three seasons. The A’s confirmed the team’s move to Sutter Health Park for the 2025-27 seasons ahead of their anticipated move to Las Vegas in 2028. 'We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum.

Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach,' owner John Fisher said in a statement. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soo

Oakland Athletics Final Season Temporary Move West Sacramento Sutter Health Park Las Vegas

