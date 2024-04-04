Estonia PM suggests UK reintroduction of conscription to deter Russia

Russia needs a stronger deterrence to stop its aggressive moves on mainland Europe and a UK reintroduction of conscription would go some way to foiling Moscow’s predatory ambitions, Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Thursday. Estonia ’s leader since 2021 sees conscription as another integral part of both providing a deterrence to Russia but also stronger defence if it does attack.

Kaja Kallas Prime Minister of Estonia sees UK conscription along with other NATO allies as something she can recommend “in many aspects.” (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) “We have a reserve army of 44,000 people that would equal, for Great Britain, around two million people. Two million people who are ready to defend their country and know what they have to do,” she told her interviewer. After she mentions Britain unprompted, she was asked whether she would in fact recommend conscription to the UK as others already hav

Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas UK Conscription Deterrence Defense Russia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Estonia's prime minister calls on US and NATO allies to be tougher on RussiaChief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin interviewed Estonia’s first female Prime Minister and one of Putin’s loudest critics for Special Report with Bret Baier.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Europe in ‘pre-war era,’ warns Poland’s Prime Minister Tusk, citing Russia’s threatPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe is in a “pre-war era” but is not ready for the possibility of a conflict that looms larger every day.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Former Senegal prime minister concedes presidential election to opposition candidateAmadou Ba, a former Senegalese prime minister, conceded defeat in the presidential election to opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye on Monday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former Senegal prime minister concedes defeat in presidential election to opposition candidateFormer prime minister concedes the presidential election to the opposition candidate based on preliminary results a day after the vote.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws nomination due to failed political negotiationsBulgaria's prime minister-designate, Maria Gabriel, has withdrawn her nomination after negotiations between the two major political coalitions failed.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions failBulgaria’s prime minister-designate has withdrawn her nomination after negotiations between two political coalitions failed. That could send the European Union’s poorest member country into a new crisis.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »