Oakland Athletics in Talks to Play Next Season in Sacramento

The Oakland Athletics are in talks to play their next season at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento . The team had meetings with officials from both Oakland and Sacramento , and a deal is close to being finalized.

The team has not made any official statements regarding the potential move. This uncertainty has left Oakland fans unsure of the team's future, as they have already lost two teams in recent years. The Athletics have previously threatened to leave Oakland multiple times.

