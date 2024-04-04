Oakland Athletics to Play in Sacramento Area Before Relocating to Las Vegas

Following a years-long effort by owner John Fisher to move the team out of the Coliseum, the A’s announced Thursday morning that they will play from 2025 through 2027 in the Sacramento area at the home of the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate after their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of this season. The A’s will have an option to play a fourth season at the Sacramento RiverCats’ 14,000-seat stadium, Sutter Health Park.

The A’s, who moved to Oakland from Kansas City in 1968, expect to open a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028 to complete their relocation there, though they have yet to break ground as construction contracts have not yet been signe

Oakland Athletics Sacramento Las Vegas Relocation Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Triple-A's: Athletics appear close to making Sacramento interim home before Las VegasThe A's appear close to severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Oakland Athletics to Temporarily Relocate to Sacramento Before Move to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics have finalized a deal to temporarily relocate the team to Sacramento before the planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, saying goodbye to Oakland.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Oakland Athletics to Move to Sacramento as Interim Home Before Relocating to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics have announced that they will be moving to Sacramento as an interim home before relocating to Las Vegas. The team has agreed to a three-year deal to play at the home of the triple-A Sacramento River Cats, with an option for a fourth year if the Las Vegas ballpark is not ready as projected. The A's have struggled with attendance in Oakland and were unable to reach an agreement with the city to keep the team in the Oakland Coliseum.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

The Triple-A's: Athletics officially make Sacramento interim home before Las VegasThe A's have announced they are severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Oakland Athletics to play in West Sacramento before move to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics will spend the next three seasons playing at a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento before their planned move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

The Most Under-the-Radar Hotels in Las Vegas for Bachelorette PartiesLas Vegas Hilton at Resorts World Buy Now $400+ There are three hotels built into the “Resorts World” of Hilton, including Crockfords Las Vegas, Hilton Las Vegas, and Conrad Las Vegas. This epic resort is right on the Las Vegas strip and there are over 40 food and drink options located across the three properties.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »