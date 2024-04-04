Oakland Athletics to Temporarily Play in Sacramento for 2025-2027 Seasons

The Oakland Athletics announced that they will temporarily play in Sacramento for the 2025-2027 seasons. The team's owner, John Fisher, stated that they explored several locations for a temporary home , including the Oakland Coliseum , but couldn't reach an agreement.

This news brings disappointment to the fans as this season marks the team's final one in Oakland.

