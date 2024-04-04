Alabama Powerball Players Hope for In-State Lottery

A huge Powerball drawing happened Wednesday night with a jackpot of just over $1 billion. If any Alabamians want a chance to win, they’ve always had to drive to a neighboring state.Case in point, the Georgia Lottery Corporation says for fiscal year 2023, they put $1.5 billion in the state’s education account for Hope scholarships and pre-k education. Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton says the gaming legislation is back in the House after a scaled back version passed in the Senate in March.

Singleton says either the House has to agree with it or the legislators can choose to go into conference. From there, the Lieutenant Governor will appoint members from the House and Senate to come up with a resolution for both houses to vote on. And all that has to be done before the last day of the legislative session, which is in May 2

