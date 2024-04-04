Rare Tied Primary Election Result Puts Three Candidates on November Ballot in California

A rare tied primary election result is set to put three candidates on the November ballot in California 's 16th Congressional District . Nearly one month after the March 5 election, unofficial results show that two Democratic candidates have tied for second place in the nonpartisan 'jungle' primary. State Assemblyman Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian each have 30,249 votes, behind first-place finisher Sam Liccardo , the former mayor of San Jose, who earned 38,489 votes.
'It's a special ‘Tie’ day!' Low posted on X after all precincts finished reporting vote totals on Wednesday. 2024 CALIFORNIA PRIMARY RESULTS If the primary results are certified by the California secretary of state, the outcome means Liccardo and both of his challengers will all appear on the November ballot, according to state la
Primary Election Tied Result California Congressional District Candidates November Ballot Democratic State Assemblyman Santa Clara County Supervisor Sam Liccardo
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »