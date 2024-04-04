Oakland A's Close to Severing Ties with Oakland, Expected to Relocate to West Sacramento

The Oakland A's are reportedly close to severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. The team met with Sacramento officials Wednesday. According to a report by Sacramento radio personality Dave Weiglein of Sactown Sports, the team will announce its decision to relocate either Thursday or Friday.

If the move comes to fruition, the A's will share Sutter Health Park with the Triple-A team, the RiverCats, for up to three seasons beginning next season. There was no indication the A's informed Oakland of their plans. The A's are facing a tight timeline to decide where they will play after their lease at the Oakland Coliseum ends following this season. Major League Baseball schedules are typically finalized in May and distributed to teams by July

