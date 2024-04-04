Oakland Athletics to play in West Sacramento before move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics will spend the next three seasons playing at a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento before their planned move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. The team announced Thursday that it would play at Sutter Health Park -- the home of the Sacramento River Cats , the Triple-A affiliate -- sharing the venue with the minor league team for the 2025 to 2027 seasons.

The agreement includes an option year to play in Sacramento in 2028, should their new stadium in Las Vegas not be ready by then. The announcement sets an end to the Athletics' 56 years in Oakland, where the team moved to from Kansas City starting in 1968 and won four World Series titles. "We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum. Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach," Athletics owner Josh Fisher said in a statement

Oakland Athletics West Sacramento Las Vegas Sutter Health Park Sacramento River Cats Minor League Move Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



espn / 🏆 731. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland A's Close to Severing Ties with Oakland, Expected to Relocate to West SacramentoThe Oakland A's are reportedly close to severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Oakland Athletics to Move to Sacramento as Interim Home Before Relocating to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics have announced that they will be moving to Sacramento as an interim home before relocating to Las Vegas. The team has agreed to a three-year deal to play at the home of the triple-A Sacramento River Cats, with an option for a fourth year if the Las Vegas ballpark is not ready as projected. The A's have struggled with attendance in Oakland and were unable to reach an agreement with the city to keep the team in the Oakland Coliseum.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Oakland Athletics to Temporarily Relocate to Sacramento Before Move to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics have finalized a deal to temporarily relocate the team to Sacramento before the planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, saying goodbye to Oakland.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Oakland Coliseum to Host Home Games for Oakland Roots and Oakland SoulThe Oakland Coliseum Authority has unanimously approved hosting the home games of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer clubs at the Coliseum in 2025. The Roots and Soul are currently playing at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Athletics to play the next 3 seasons in minor league park near SacramentoThe Athletics will leave Oakland after this season and play temporarily at a minor league park near Sacramento until their planned new stadium in Las Vegas is built

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

The Triple-A's: Athletics officially make Sacramento interim home before Las VegasThe A's have announced they are severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »