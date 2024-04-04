Oakland Athletics to Move to Sacramento as Interim Home Before Relocating to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics have announced that they will be moving to Sacramento as an interim home before relocating to Las Vegas . The team has agreed to a three-year deal to play at the home of the triple-A Sacramento River Cats, with an option for a fourth year if the Las Vegas ballpark is not ready as projected.

The A's have struggled with attendance in Oakland and were unable to reach an agreement with the city to keep the team in the Oakland Coliseum.

Oakland Athletics Sacramento Las Vegas Relocation Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland Athletics to Temporarily Relocate to Sacramento Before Move to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics have finalized a deal to temporarily relocate the team to Sacramento before the planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, saying goodbye to Oakland.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Oakland A's Close to Severing Ties with Oakland, Expected to Relocate to West SacramentoThe Oakland A's are reportedly close to severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Oakland Coliseum to Host Home Games for Oakland Roots and Oakland SoulThe Oakland Coliseum Authority has unanimously approved hosting the home games of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer clubs at the Coliseum in 2025. The Roots and Soul are currently playing at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

The Triple-A's: Athletics appear close to making Sacramento interim home before Las VegasThe A's appear close to severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Oakland A’s release renderings for Las Vegas ballpark shaped like a ‘spherical armadillo’The 33,000-seat park will be enclosed by a roof but will feature “the world’s largest cable-net glass window” to allow for natural light and views of the strip.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Fisher, Kaval address stadium progress as Oakland A’s visit Las Vegas for Big League WeekendThe Oakland A’s ownership group, led by John Fisher, is using the team’s weekend spring training visit to Las Vegas as an opportunity to boast about the progress of getting a stadium co…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »