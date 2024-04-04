Oakland Athletics to Temporarily Relocate to Sacramento Before Move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics have finalized a deal to temporarily relocate the team to Sacramento before the planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, saying goodbye to Oakland. Sacramento sportscaster Dave Weiglein, also known as 'Carmichael Dave,' on Sactown Sports first reported that the A's new interim home is Sutter Health Park . The ballpark is where the San Francisco Giants minor league team, the River Cats, currently play.

The Athletics confirmed the news on Thursday morning, saying, 'We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum. Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland.

