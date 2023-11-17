Apple's iPhone 16 to Feature Graphene Heat Sink to Prevent Overheating

An Apple test design collector said the iPhone 16 will use a graphene heat sink. Graphene paired with a metal battery case cools the device without adding bulk. READ MORE: Apple releasesApple's next iPhone is set to include two hardware updates to avoid the overheating that plagued the latest iPhone 15 Pros, while keeping a sleek, slim design.

According to one leaker, the first part of Apple's new solution will be a graphene heat sink - thin layers of the highly conductive and nano-engineered material designed to absorb heat and transfer it off the device. The second part of this upgrade, this leaker said, will be a new metal battery case inside the phone, which will help pull heat off the battery and get it to the heat sink. Overheating has plagued Apple's most recent model, with numerous user reports claiming the iPhone 15 Pro was hitting over 100 degrees Fahrenheit after just a few minutes of use. While Apple attempted to fix the issue with a simple software update, iOS 17.

