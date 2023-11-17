Man Convicted of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Home and Assaulting Husband

A jury on Thursday convicted the man who attacked broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home last year of federal charges for seeking to hold her hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer of federal charges. Jurors deliberated for about eight hours before finding David DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape, who faces up to 50 years in prison, did not react as the verdict was read.The suspect is accused of breaking into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband. (KGO, SKETCHES BY VICKI BEHRINGER, CNN)that he broke into the Pelosis’ home on Oct. 28, 2022, intending to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps” if she lied to him. He also admitted to bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer after San Francisco police officers showed up at the home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unravelin

