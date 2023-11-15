Seven Krakoan X-Men Comics Published This Week

Seven Krakoan X-Men comic books were published this week as it all comes to a head. Seven! And all the print comics are on issue 4… Uncanny Avengers #4, Jean Grey #4, Children Of The Vault #4, Dark X-Men #4, Astonishing Iceman #4, Alpha Flight #4 and then the Marvel Unlimited X-Men Infinity #112. And that doesn't include Immortal Thor #4. Immortal Thor #4 Al Ewing, who also writes X-Men Red, knows just how busy she is. So Orchis is coming under a number of challenges right now.

Madelyne Pryor is using her diplomatic immunity and personal demonic Cerebro to track down mutants and give them a home away from Orchis. Dark X-Men #4 Fatale and Feral are two of The Vulture's hounds using Warlock's techno-organic body and working for Orchis over in The Uncanny Spider-Man #4, who have been used to take down Iceman in today's Astonishing Iceman #4. Astonishing Iceman #4. Over in Children Of The Vault, Cable uses that self-same technology to try and take the Children down. Children Of The Vault #4 And it is something he has been planning for quite some tim

Thought Bubble Gossip: Vertigo To Return To DC Comics in 2024/2025 I'm currently working from Bettys in Harrogate after the conclusion of the Thought Bubble Comic Con. With the wine and the beers and the shots, came the hot gossip at Mojo's Bar. Comic book publishers that haven't been paying. New conventions that may be starting. Lawsuits that have been launched against creators.

Image Comics Hires Margot Wood as VP of Book Market Sales Image Comics has hired Margot Wood as their new VP of Book Market Sales. The position oversees the company's worldwide English language book market sales channel and requires 8 years of experience in book trade sales.

Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #319: Holiday Heroism and Fashion Emergencies Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest 319 features two thrilling tales of holiday heroism and fashion emergencies. In the first story, Betty and Veronica help The Shield find the perfect holiday gift and stop shoplifters. In the second story, they come to the rescue of Pow-Girl whose costume is ruined before her interview for membership in the Mighty Crusaders. Get ready for action-packed adventures in Riverdale!

DC Comics Rumored to Bring Back Vertigo in 2024 DC Comics is rumored to be bringing back Vertigo, a mature readers line that featured darker takes on existing DC Universe characters and semi-creator-owned series. The return is expected to happen in 2024 or 2025.

Marvel Comics Releases More Solicitations for Fall Of X Finale Titles Marvel Comics has released a few more solicitations for the Fall Of X finale titles for February 2024, which we have added to those already released for the month. As Fall Of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X take place, Cable , Dead X-Men , and Resurrection Of Magneto spin out of this, while X-Force gears up for its 50th issue and the conclusion of Krakoa with big changes for the genocidal evil scientist and OG X-Man, The Beast. Which is handy considering a certain film out there...

New Comics and Exclusive FCBD Specials These comics promise to set the stage for some of the House of Ideas' upcoming story arcs. Meanwhile, the Distinguished Competition is putting out a single Andrews McMeel Publishing Love and magic are in the air in this enchanting collection of Phoebe and Her Unicorn comic strips featuring Phoebe and her one-of-a-kind unicorn friend, Marigold Heavenly Nostrils. Celebrate James Tynion IV's iconic run of horror classics at BOOM! Studios in this exclusive FCBD special, featuring a curated line-up of some of his most terrifying and thought-provoking stories. Hellboy consults a crystal ball-reader for help solving a murder, but things quickly go off the rails. In Stranger Things, Argyle and Jonathan swap fantastical and scary tales as they make one last pizza delivery for the night. It's an exciting new project from DC, but it's being kept under lock and key for the time being

