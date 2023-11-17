Protesters initially kicked out of Sixers' public meeting on proposed arena

A handful of protesters were initially kicked out of a public meeting held by the Sixers to answer questions about their proposed arena next to Philadelphia's Chinatown. However, they were later allowed to stay and ask questions. Some of the signs held by the protesters questioned the cost to taxpayers and the number of jobs created.

United States Headlines Read more: PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCPHİLADELPHİA: Pacers End Sixers' Winning Streak with 132-126 VictoryThe Indiana Pacers defeated the Philadelphia Sixers , ending their eight-game winning streak. Joel Embiid's impressive performance was not enough to secure a victory for the Sixers . Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin were the leading scorers for the Pacers. The Sixers will face the Celtics in their next game.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia | Read more »

PHİLLYINQUİRER: Sixers' Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against IndianaThe Philadelphia 76ers' eight-game winning streak comes to an end as they suffer a 132-126 loss against the Indiana Pacers. This loss also marks their first home loss of the season and their first setback in the NBA Cup Tournament.

Source: PhillyInquirer | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Sixers' Wing Hierarchy Continues to Evolve as Players Return from InjuriesThe Philadelphia 76ers' wing hierarchy is constantly changing as players return from injuries and new additions join the team.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Are the Sixers the Most Watchable Team Since 2012?The Philadelphia Sixers are currently playing their most watchable basketball since 2012, when they pushed the Celtics to seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Despite recent losses, their performance is far more pleasant to see than in previous seasons.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

PHİLLYINQUİRER: Are the Sixers playing their best basketball?The Sixers are currently playing their most watchable basketball since the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals. Despite recent losses, their performance is far more pleasant to see than in previous seasons.

Source: PhillyInquirer | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: 50 Outstanding Breakfast Sandwiches in the Philadelphia AreaA round-up of 50 outstanding breakfast sandwiches in the Philadelphia area, featuring the Smokey Sammy from Greg's Kitchen in Manayunk.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »