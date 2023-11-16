Generative Fill: The Magic of Photoshop

“Magic” might be a bit of a hyperbolic term when it comes to technology, but as science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke’s third law states: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” That’s what the Generative Fill feature in the current Photoshop beta release feels like. It’s speeding up how I edit photos in dramatic fashion, and making me better at Photoshop in the process. Photoshop is very boring I started learning Photoshop about 20 years ago in college.

But while that helped me learn where everything in the toolbar was, I really cut my teeth on it by making forum signatures and desktop backgrounds with lots of filters just to see what would happen. Throw in a photography course where I played around with lighting and blending options, and I had a firm foundation for the career that lay ahead of me. Editing product photos. I’m not complaining. I love my job and I enjoyed my time doing lots of product reviews for various sites, but the Photoshop portion of it was decidedly tiresom

