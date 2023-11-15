Apple's Evolution of iPhone Models

When Apple launched the original iPhone in 2007, it was as easy as could be — it was just the iPhone. There was only one model, and when you said you wanted an iPhone, the sales rep would know which one you meant … because that was all there was. Apple kept it simple for a few years until the iPhone 5s and 5c. That’s when it first started offering two iPhone variants: one labeled as more “affordable” (and unapologetically plastic) while the other was the “main” one.

Then, starting with the iPhone 6, we had the small, “regular” size iPhone 6 and the larger iPhone 6 Plus. This continued until the iPhone 11 lineup, which introduced a regular iPhone, a smaller “Pro” model, and a larger Pro Max. The iPhone 12 series added a fourth “mini” option, which continued to the iPhone 13 mini, but then Apple eliminated the mini size to bring back a “Plus” variant with the iPhone 14 and now the iPhone 15

