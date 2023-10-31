The Grinch Expected to Steal Holiday Cheer from Consumer-Focused Tech Companies

The Grinch is expected to steal some holiday cheer for several consumer-focused tech companies, in what is normally their strongest quarter. This earnings season, investors were surprised by some grim forecasts of slower growth from a range of tech companies with big consumer businesses: Apple Inc. AAPL, Etsy Inc. ETSY, Airbnb Inc. ABNB, eBay Inc. EBAY and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

Each of these companies, with the exception of Airbnb, usually posts their biggest revenue of the year in the December quarter, fueled largely by the holiday shopping season

